UE softball coach Matt Mundell receives contract extension

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer has announced the signing of head softball coach Mat Mundell to a contract extension with the Purple Aces program.
“I am very excited to have Mat continue to be our head softball coach,” Spencer said. “Mat has been great to work with and I am excited about the direction he is taking the program. It is great to have Mat and his family as part of the Evansville and Purple Aces community.”
Mundell, whose staff was the 2016 Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year, took the helm of the Aces program in 2015. His direction has seen the program secure two MVC Freshman of the Year winners along with Brittany Hay being the 2017 Newcomer of the Year. Morgan Florey was the conference freshman of the year in 2016 while Eryn Gould was the recipient in 2018.
“My family and I are excited to continue to put our roots down in the Evansville area. I am really excited about this program and where it is headed,” Mundell said. “I am thankful to Mark Spencer and President Chris Pietruszkiewicz for believing in me and my vision for this program.”
“I could not be more excited to be leading the Purple Aces softball program.”
In his time at UE, Mundell has seen his players garner numerous All-Conference honors. Florey is a 2-time MVC First Team selection (2016, 18) while being named to the Second Team in 2017. Along with her Freshman of the Year award in 2018, Eryn Gould was chosen to the MVC First Team. Chandra Parr was also a first-team honoree in 2016. Morgan Lambert picked up the nod on the second team in 2017 and was also a 2-time All-Defensive Team member under Mundell’s tutelage. Susan Norris and Brittany Hay also picked up All-Defensive Team honors.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
