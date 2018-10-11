State of the Child discussions at CK Newsome

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Education and employment are important elements of a healthy community.
That was one just one focus of Thursday's "State of the Child" discussions at the C.K. Newsome Center.
For many, the lack of a high school diploma is a major barrier to a good job.
But if people are dealing with homelessness, or hunger, or addiction, an education may be the least of their problems.
Participants at the gathering learned that one community service provider can't address all the issues. It takes teamwork.
There's lots of work to be done. Indiana Youth Institute statistics show that while youth crime is down significantly in Indiana.
The state ranks 48th in child maltreatment, which is physical and sexual child abuse.
