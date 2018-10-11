October Cold Front Sweeps Out Summer Temps

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The summer like temps have vanished behind the first October cold front. Expect clearing skies and a stiff northwest breeze as high temps only manage the upper 50’s. Tonight, clear and chilly as temps dip into the upper 30’s.
Mostly sunny and brisk early Friday with high temps only reaching the upper 50’s. There will a good chances for rain late Friday afternoon through early Friday night. After the rain, temps will sink into the upper 30′s under clearing skies.
Temps will remain below normal through the weekend. Another cold front will sweep through Sunday, bringing decent chances for rain late Sunday through early Monday. High temps in the mid-50’s on Saturday and lower 60’s on Sunday. Frost will be possible early next week with temps sinking into the mid-30’s Tuesday morning.
