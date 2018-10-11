Man facing long list of sex crime charges after Ohio Co. investigation

Man facing long list of sex crime charges after Ohio Co. investigation
Craig Mason. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
By Sean Edmondson | October 11, 2018 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 9:43 AM

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of sex crime charges after an investigation in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they began an investigation in May into a possible child pornography allegation.

The sheriff’s office says Craig Mason was involved in the publication of a video containing sex acts with a minor less than 12 years of age.

A warrant was issued for Mason’s arrest on Monday and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Mason is facing several charges including 1st-degree rape, 1st-degree sodomy and 1st-degree sexual abuse.

He is currently in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on other drug-related charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.