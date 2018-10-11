Man arrested after chase from Evansville to Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a chase that went from Evansville to Henderson.
Henderson police say 54-year-old Rick Beumer, of Evansville, was chased early Wednesday morning by Evansville police into Henderson county where Henderson authorities took over the pursuit.
Henderson Co. deputies found Beumer’s vehicle stopped in the area of 2nd and N. Green St. and they say Beumer sped off again.
Police say the chase eventually ended when Beumer’s car broke down near Hwy 41 and KY 425.
Beumer was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. He is facing charges in connection with the chase and warrants out of Vanderburgh County for drug charges.
