2 indicted for raping 9-month-old, filming it
Hayes (L) and Ice (R)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 10, 2018 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:42 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A jury indicted two men accused of the rape of a 9-month-old baby.

Investigators said Isiah Hayes, 19, raped the baby while Daireus Ice, 22, filmed it.

Hayes admitted to the crime after his arrest in February.

A woman told police that she found video of the rape on a cell phone and was able to identify her daughter as the victim.

Both were indicted on aggravated rape of a child (specifically criminal responsibility for conduct of another for Ice) and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

