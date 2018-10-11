Holiday World to replace Kringle’s Kafe

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) - Holiday World has some big upgrades coming in 2019.
The biggest change, Santa's Merry Marketplace, will be where Kringle's Kafe is currently.
Holiday World is revamping their menu and will have a new coffee shop called the "Polar Expresso."
It's part of a $5.5-million project.
Don't worry, the Christmas murals will still be a part of the marketplace. Officials say the expansion is a reminder of their roots as the former Santa Claus Land.
They will also have a Kids World event for five weeks starting in mid-August.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.