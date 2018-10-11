CDBG grant helps give Henderson family a new home

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A special program is giving families in Kentucky new hope for home ownership.
On Thursday, a Henderson father and his two sons got off a waiting list, and into their new house. They’re among dozens of others benefiting from a Community Development Block Grant.
Paul Chandler lived in his previous Meadow Street home for more than decade. He says the more than 100 year old home was in such bad shape, it became a safety issue for him and his two sons.
“It had 8 layers of roofing, mold inside, floor was caving in, the ceiling was caving in,” Chandler recalled.
Keeping with the blue and white color theme, a Kentucky fan, Chandler’s new home was dedicated late Thursday morning.
“Compared to what they were living in, and now, it is day light and darkness,” City commissioner Robert Pruitt said.
Inside the shotgun style home, each of the three have their own bedrooms, plus two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living room, utility room plus paved two vehicle parking space around back.
Chandler’s home is the 49th to be constructed in the city through the CDBG grant program. This one was built by Adams Construction who says they’ve won the bid for more than dozen others.
“It makes me feel very proud. I enjoy this program. I hope we keep the funding coming for it,” Bruce Adams explained.
“At least I know my kids have a place now they can be safe in,” Chandler told 14 News.
A new chapter for the Chandlers, which was made possible by the grant program.
“Sometimes this is the only option they’d ever have,” Adams added.
HUD’s section 8 income guidelines are used to determine household income eligibility.
