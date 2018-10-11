Business community has lunch with Mayor Winneceke

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Businessmen and women all around Evansville had the chance to have lunch with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Thursday.
The mayor talked to members of the business community about the progress on projects all over the city during the previous year and he also provided updates on major projects that impact commerce and the quality of life in Evansville and the greater Southwest Indiana community.
The event was held by the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
