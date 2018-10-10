Thunderbolts release training camp roster, announce Fan Fest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts Fan Festival will be held at Swonder Ice Arena (209 N Boeke Rd, Evansville, IN 47711) from 5 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m.
The scheduled events are as follows:
5 to 6 p.m. - Player Meet and Greet/Autographs
6 to 7 p.m. - 3rd Jersey Reveal/Q&A with Ian Moran
7 to 7:30 p.m. - Train Camp Game Warm-up
7:30 p.m. - Training Camp Game Start (Red vs White)
The Evansville Thunderbolts have set their training camp roster. The Thunderbolts training camp is set to begin Wednesday, October 10th and end Sunday, October 14th.
The following players are on the Thunderbolts training camp roster:
Forwards
Tyler Howe
Brandon Tucker
Hunter Stewart
Fred Hein
Carter Shinkaruk
Beau Walker
Mitch Atkins
Nick Wright
Hunter Krick
Pijus Rulevicius
Alexander Carlsson
Ryan Stayner
Eric Salzillo
Scott Donohue
George Holt
Ryan Marker
Shayne Morrisey
Mike Fazio
Defenseman
Taylor Cutting
Ross Scherma
Rory Rawlyk
Brandon Lubin
Chase Nieuwendyk
Preston Kugler
Ben Owen
Goaltenders
Ryan de Melo
Joel Eisenhower
