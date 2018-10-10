Thunderbolts release training camp roster, announce Fan Fest

By Bethany Miller | October 9, 2018 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 8:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts Fan Festival will be held at Swonder Ice Arena (209 N Boeke Rd, Evansville, IN 47711) from 5 p.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m.

The scheduled events are as follows:

5 to 6 p.m. - Player Meet and Greet/Autographs

6 to 7 p.m. - 3rd Jersey Reveal/Q&A with Ian Moran

7 to 7:30 p.m. - Train Camp Game Warm-up

7:30 p.m. - Training Camp Game Start (Red vs White)

The Evansville Thunderbolts have set their training camp roster. The Thunderbolts training camp is set to begin Wednesday, October 10th and end Sunday, October 14th.

The following players are on the Thunderbolts training camp roster:

Forwards

Tyler Howe

Brandon Tucker

Hunter Stewart

Fred Hein

Carter Shinkaruk

Beau Walker

Mitch Atkins

Nick Wright

Hunter Krick

Pijus Rulevicius

Alexander Carlsson

Ryan Stayner

Eric Salzillo

Scott Donohue

George Holt

Ryan Marker

Shayne Morrisey

Mike Fazio

Defenseman

Taylor Cutting

Ross Scherma

Rory Rawlyk

Brandon Lubin

Chase Nieuwendyk

Preston Kugler

Ben Owen

Goaltenders

Ryan de Melo

Joel Eisenhower

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

