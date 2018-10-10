Sydney Anderson named MVC Women’s Golfer of the Week

ST LOUIS, Missouri (WFIE) - Fresh off of her championship at the Chi-Town/Ted Rhodes Fall Invite, University of Evansville senior Sydney Anderson was named the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.
Anderson started the event with a 79 on Monday, but in the final round, she lowered her score to an even 72, which was the lowest score of the tournament, to take the win by one stroke. She defeated Katie Warpinski of Green Bay by one shot.
Her efforts also helped the Aces capture the team championship, defeating the Phoenix by eight strokes. UE finished with a 620 in the two rounds of play.
Evansville wraps up the fall season with the annual Charles Braun Intercollegiate, which will take place at Oak Meadow Country Club on October 22-23.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
