Statement from UE Athletics

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A decision by the NCAA has deemed University of Evansville men’s basketball player Deandre Williams to be ineligible for the 2018-19 season.
Williams was designated as a Final Nonqualifier, but following the submission of a waiver to the NCAA by the University of Evansville Athletics Department, Williams was granted athletics aid and the ability to practice during the 2018-19 season.
“We respect the NCAA’s decision regarding Deandre,” UE head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty said. “While he will be unable to play this season, we are excited for him to be able to practice and be around the team. He is a great kid who will help our team for years to come.”
“We knew that we would have to build a case for Deandre to be able to play, but his being able to practice with the team is a major victory for us.”
Coach McCarty and the athletic department will have no further comment on the situation.
Williams, along with transfers Sam Cunliffe and Artur Labinowicz, will be eligible to play for the Purple Aces in the 2019-20 season.
