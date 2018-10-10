Rehab hospital one year away from completion

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Encompass Health Deaconess Rehab Hospital is about one year away from completion.
A celebration was held Wednesday to mark the milestone.
The hospital will contain 85 private rooms for patients. It’s located off the Warrick Wellness Trail.
Encompass, formerly known as HealthSouth, will also have a therapy gym and on-site pharmacy.
This location is able to be expanded to have 120 private beds in the future.
Encompass Health has about 130 hospitals across the U.S.
