No. 3/6 Indiana Swimming & Diving opens 2018 season with five wins at Quad Meet

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - The No. 3/6-ranked Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with five quality wins on Wednesday afternoon at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
TEAM SCORES
Men
No. 3 Indiana 193.5, No. 22 Missouri 106.5
No. 3 Indiana 213, No. 23 Notre Dame 87
No. 3 Indiana 219, Kentucky 79
Women
No. 6 Indiana 183, No. 14 Kentucky 117
No. 6 Indiana 188, No. 15 Missouri 112
No. 6 Indiana 150, No. 18 Notre Dame 150
HOOSIER WINNERS
Men
Zach Apple – 400 freestyle relay (2:58.07)
Bruno Blaskovic – 200 medley relay (1:26.92), 50 freestyle (20.15), 100 freestyle (44.67), 400 freestyle relay (2:58.07)
James Connor – 1-meter dive (193.80), 3-meter dive (208.40)
Gabriel Fantoni – 200 medley relay (1:26.92), 100 backstroke (48.18)
Ian Finnerty – 200 medley relay (1:26.92), 100 breaststroke (53.88), 200 breaststroke (2:01.15)
Jack Franzman – 400 freestyle relay (2:58.07)
Vini Lanza – 200 medley relay (1:26.92), 100 butterfly (48.04), 200 butterfly (1:46.55)
Mohamed Samy – 200 freestyle (1:36.87), 400 freestyle relay (2:58.07)
Women
Ileah Doctor – 200 medley relay (1:39.09)
Maria Paula Heitmann – 500 freestyle (4:49.70), 400 freestyle relay (3:20.69)
Christine Jensen – 200 medley relay (1:39.09), 100 butterfly (53.30), 400 freestyle relay (3:20.69)
Lilly King – 200 medley relay (1:39.09), 100 breaststroke (59.74), 200 breaststroke (2:11.63)
Shleby Koontz – 400 freestyle relay (3:20.69)
Noelle Peplowski – 400 freestyle relay (3:20.69)
Morgan Scott – 200 medley relay (1:39.09)
NOTABLES
• The Hoosier men’s team extended its dual-meet winning streak to 25 meets. IU’s last loss in a dual meet came on Jan. 16, 2016 against Michigan.
• Indiana’s time in the men’s 200 medley relay (1:26.92) is the fastest time in the nation by over a second.
• Lilly King’s time (59.74) in the women’s 100 breast is the fastest in the nation and the only time under 1:00.00 this season.
NCAA CUTS
A: None.
B: Ian Finnerty (100 breast), Christine Jensen (100 fly), Lilly King (100 breast, 200 breast), Vini Lanza (200 fly)
UP NEXT
• The Hoosiers will be back in the pool on Oct. 19-20 when the teams head to Austin, Texas to face Florida and Texas in a two-day, tri-meet.
