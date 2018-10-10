New details released on sexual misconduct allegations involving Tri-State priest

VINCENNES, IN (WFIE) - 14 News has obtained new details regarding sexual misconduct allegations involving a Tri-State priest.
As 14 News reported in September, Father David Fleck was placed on paid administrative leave by the Diocese of Evansville, and the Knox County prosecutor’s office was notified of the allegations.
After filing a Freedom of Information Act request, 14 News has obtained a copy of the letter sent to the prosecutor.
In the letter, Diocese officials state that the person making the allegations, who does not claim to be the victim, believes Father Fleck solicited two male Vincennes Rivet High School students in 1984, and a third young man on another occasion. The letter goes on to state that the ages of those involved and the place where the alleged incidents happened are unknown.
Father Fleck was a teacher at Rivet High School from 1979-1986. Diocese officials also stated in the letter to the prosecutor, “Although we received this allegation second-hand and no victim has come forward, we felt it prudent to make this report to you, out of an abundance of caution.”
The Catholic Diocese of Evansville is working on a list of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors. Bishop Joseph Siegel said a review board will look at records dating back to 19-44, when the Diocese was founded. There is no timetable for when the list will be released. The Bishop said he hopes publishing the list will help those affected by clergy sexual abuse heal.
