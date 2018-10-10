Man remains in critical condition after ORV accident on Sunday

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A Petersburg man remains in critical condition after rolling his off-road-vehicle (ORV) Sunday in Pike County.
According to the Indiana DNR, the wreck happened in the 2600 block of E. 475 North.
Indiana conservation officers say 56-year-old Terry Jones struck a dog and lost control of the vehicle. Jones and his passenger, 39-year-old Candace Parks of Huntingburg, were air-lifted to Deaconess in Evansville.
Parks was treated and released, but Jones has serious injuries.
Officers say the two didn’t use any safety equipment and alcohol was likely a factor.
