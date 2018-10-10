Girl gives mom crack cocaine she got while at day care in New York

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Police are investigating a case of child endangerment in New York after a group of toddlers ended up with crack cocaine in their hands at a day care center last week.
A little girl was hospitalized after putting the drug in her mouth, but her mother says luckily, she is still alive because she spit it out.
"Had my daughter ingested the capsule and not spit it out, I would be planning a funeral," said Sabrina Straker.
Straker’s daughter Serenity says another child gave the capsules to her Friday while the kids were playing together at Little Inventors Day Care in the Bronx.
When Serenity arrived home that evening, she showed her mother one capsule and described it as a tooth.
Then Serenity pulled out more capsules, saying she had more teeth.
Straker went to police and they immediately ran a test, confirming that the teeth little Serenity described were drugs.
Serenity was then rushed to a local hospital.
"She couldn't sit down, she was beyond bouncy, very loquacious, just all over the place, literally, talking to herself, looking in the mirror, saying she sees three of herself, said Straker. “Once they did the urine test it came back positive that she had cocaine in her system."
The day care’s director, Yvette Joseph, says she thinks someone threw the drugs over the fence to get rid of it.
But, Straker wants more, including answers to how drugs ended up in a day care.
"I want the school to be shut down. I don't feel it's safe for anybody's child. If they can't keep eyes on them, they don't need to be in their care, because this is something very serious," said Straker.
