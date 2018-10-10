First jolt of autumn hits Tri-State tonight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sharply colder air will pour into the Tri-State on Wednesday night and reset the season to Fall. Lows will sink into the upper 40′s and daytime highs will stay in the low 60′s and upper 50′s through the weekend. Temperatures will be below the normal 72/47 for the first time this month. Rain chances return on Friday afternoon and evening and again on Sunday. Hurricane Michael made landfall near Pensacola, FL as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds. Michael is forecast to cut across the southeastern US with winds and heavy rainfall, but will have no impact on Tri-State weather.