A Cold Front Will Bring Rain & Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Every day this month has featured mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s. The sultry, unseasonably hot October pattern will break as rain and storms advance into the area. A cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms through tonight with high temps dropping into the upper 70’s. There is a Marginal Risk for a few strong thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary storm threat.