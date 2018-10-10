A Cold Front Will Bring Rain & Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Every day this month has featured mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s. The sultry, unseasonably hot October pattern will break as rain and storms advance into the area. A cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms through tonight with high temps dropping into the upper 70’s. There is a Marginal Risk for a few strong thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary storm threat.
With the passage of the first October cold front, high temps will sink into the lower 60’s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, clear and chilly as low temps dip to 40-degrees. Mostly sunny and brisk on Friday with high temps only reaching the upper 50’s.
