Closer look at heated, hours long City Council meeting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are taking a closer look into the heated, over four-hour long Evansville City Council meeting from Monday.
The council eventually passed Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s $400 million budget for 2019. Passionate debate for a proposed cut to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund drew hours of testimony from the public.
As 14 News Reporter Paige Hagan tells us, that vote didn’t come easily.
The Council ultimately voted not to make any cuts to the Mayor’s Budget.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund will now be upwards of $700,000 thanks to the allocation, according to Kelley Coures, Director of Metropolitan Development. Coures says they will begin advertising the availability for housing assistance to the public in the coming days.
