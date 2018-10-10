Cases of scabies reported at Evansville nursing home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Officials at Parkview Care Center on Evansville’s west side say some patients and associates have shown symptoms of scabies.
Executive Director Cynthia Stevens sent us a statement.
“At Parkview Care Center, residents are our highest priority, and we strive to do everything within our power to see that their well-being and safety are preserved,” Stevens said.
Stevens said clinical protocol was put into place, and the appropriate agencies have been notified.
“This situation, although requiring additional precautions, has not disrupted our focus on resident care. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, our associates and the community," said Stevens
According to the Mayo Clinic website, scabies is an itchy skin condition caused by a tiny burrowing mite called Sarcoptes scabiei.
It is contagious and can spread quickly through close physical contact. Scabies is so contagious, doctors often recommend treatment for entire families or contact groups.
