Car crashes into Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A car crashed into an Evansville gas station Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Chuckles in the 1500 block of S. Weinbach Avenue.
Police say an 18-year-old woman, who did not have a driver’s license, was moving the car for her boyfriend and the car ended up in the building.
We’re told the car was able to be driven away for the scene in good shape.
The building commissioner also said the building is still stable after the crash.
The woman was taken into custody by police.
