Body found in Evansville identified

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the body discovered Tuesday in Evansville is 35-year-old Monika Roberts.
He says she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He death has been ruled a homicide.
Roberts was last seen in late September in Henderson.
Officers believed she may have been hurt again after being treated for a gun shot wound shortly before she went missing.
As we reported Tuesday, Roberts' mother told us police had notified her of the discovery of a body near New York and Lincoln in Evansville.
Kate O’Rourke had just finished an interview with her about her missing daughter.
