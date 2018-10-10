Body found in Evansville identified

Monika Roberts (Source: Shannon Blankenship) (Lyman, Jill)
By Jill Lyman | October 10, 2018 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 4:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the body discovered Tuesday in Evansville is 35-year-old Monika Roberts.

He says she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He death has been ruled a homicide.

Roberts was last seen in late September in Henderson.

Officers believed she may have been hurt again after being treated for a gun shot wound shortly before she went missing.

As we reported Tuesday, Roberts' mother told us police had notified her of the discovery of a body near New York and Lincoln in Evansville.

Kate O’Rourke had just finished an interview with her about her missing daughter.

