Women’s golf wins team and individual championship

CHICAGO, Illinois (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s golf team won the team championship at the Chi-Town/Ted Rhodes Fall Invite while senior Sydney Anderson was the medalist on Tuesday at Harborside International Golf Center.
All five of the Purple Aces team golfers finished in the top 12 as UE won the championship by eight strokes over Green Bay. Evansville tallied a 620 while the Phoenix finished with a 628. CSU Bakersfield finished in third place with a 643.
Sydney Anderson shot an even 72, the lowest round of the tournament, on her way to the individual championship. Following her 79 on Monday, Anderson finished the two rounds with a 151, defeating Green Bay’s Katie Warpinski by one shot.
Madison Chaney came home in fifth place. The senior carded a 79 on Tuesday and finished the event with a 156. Alyssa McMinn tied for 7th place. She posted an 80 on Monday and improved by two shots in the final round, registering a 78.
Sophia Rohleder came home in a tie for 9th place with a 2-round tally of 160 while Lexie Sollman took 12th place with a 162. Sollman made a huge leap for UE; she finished Monday’s play with an 85 before firing off a 77 in the final 18 holes. Caitlin O’Donnell notched a 180 playing as an individual. After shooting a 93 in round one, she lowered her score by six, notching an 87 in the last round.
In two weeks, the Purple Aces will wrap up the fall season as they host the Charles Braun Intercollegiate. Set for October 22-23, the tournament will be held at Oak Meadow Country Club on the north side of Evansville.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
