Women’s golf wins team and individual championship

Sophia Rohleder came home in a tie for 9th place with a 2-round tally of 160 while Lexie Sollman took 12th place with a 162. Sollman made a huge leap for UE; she finished Monday’s play with an 85 before firing off a 77 in the final 18 holes. Caitlin O’Donnell notched a 180 playing as an individual. After shooting a 93 in round one, she lowered her score by six, notching an 87 in the last round.