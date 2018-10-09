Women’s golf in second place at Chi-Town Fall Classic

CHICAGO, Illinois (WFIE) - Four University of Evansville women’s golfers are in the top ten at the midway point of the Chi-Town Fall Classic at the Harborside International Golf Center as the Purple Aces are in second place.
Evansville enters Tuesday’s final round just two shots behind Green Bay in the team standings. UE posted a 314 while the Phoenix had a 312.
Leading the Aces was Madison Chaney. Her 5-over 77 has her alone in fourth place. She is two behind leaders Lori Meyer (Green Bay), Macey Mills (CSU Bakersfield) and Felicia Davenport (Chicago State).
Joining Chaney in the top ten were Sophia Rohleder, Sydney Anderson and Alyssa McMinn. Rohleder carded a 78 in Monday’s round while Anderson had a 79. They are tied for 5th and 8th, respectively. McMinn had an 80 in round one and is tied for 10th. Just behind them was Lexie Sollman, who had an 85 and is tied for 16th.
Caitlin O’Donnell was UE’s individual and finished with a 93.
On Tuesday, the Aces look for the tournament win when they take on the competition in the final round.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
