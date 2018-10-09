Women’s golf in second place at Chi-Town Fall Classic

Joining Chaney in the top ten were Sophia Rohleder, Sydney Anderson and Alyssa McMinn. Rohleder carded a 78 in Monday’s round while Anderson had a 79. They are tied for 5th and 8th, respectively. McMinn had an 80 in round one and is tied for 10th. Just behind them was Lexie Sollman, who had an 85 and is tied for 16th.