UE men’s golf finishes sixth in Tom Tontimonia Invitational

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WFIE) - Dallas Koth tied for 13th place to lead the University of Evansville men’s golf team to a 6th place finish at the Tom Tontimonia Invitational at Lakewood Country Club.
Koth’s final round tally came in at a 79 as he tied for 13th with a 220. He was seven over par to lead the Purple Aces contingent. Noah Reese tied for 21st as his final round 77 game him a 3-round total of 222 for the tournament.
UE’s low round of the day belonged to Spencer Wagner. His 1-over 72 saw him tie for 30th with 223 strokes. Jessie Brumley was fourth for the Aces, carding a 77 on Tuesday to finish with a 227. He tied for 42nd. Matthew Ladd matches Brumley’s effort of 77 and completed his three rounds with a 235.
Individual Gabe Rohleder matched Wagner’s final round total of 72 shots and finished the tournament with a 236.
Kent State’s Will Kurtz, playing as an individual, was the medalist. He posted the low round of the tournament in the final 18, completing the day with a 6-under 65 to post a 206 in his three rounds of play. He was four strokes in front of the field.
The team championship went to Dayton as the Flyers finished with an 869, two in front of Oakland. Evansville took sixth place with an 890 and were six shots out of the top five.
Next week, the fall season will come to a close for the men as they travel to Dickson, Tenn. where they will take part in the F&M Austin Peay Intercollegiate. It will take place from Oct. 15-16 at Greystone Country Club.
