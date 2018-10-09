8th milk depot in IL opens in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) - A new milk depot is now open in Mt. Carmel.
It’s located at the Wabash County Health Department on West 7th Street. The Milk Bank, which is located out of Indianapolis, will be working with mothers interested in donating breastmilk.
Officials say it's an easy process. They do a screening and blood sample before the donation.
Officials say not only can you help out infants in the NICU, but you can help out mothers who are unable to donate.
“It doesn’t just create a sense of community with breastfeeding moms, it creates awareness," Lauren Duncan, donor, and mother coordinator, explained. "So many moms don’t know they can donate. They might find themselves with extra breastmilk and just not know what to do with it.”
This now is the eighth center across the state of Illinois. The Wabash County Health Department is open Monday through Friday.
