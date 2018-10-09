Rain tomorrow, much cooler end to the week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tired of this stretch of summer-like weather in October? Well, fall is arriving in full force this week along with some rain, and those changes start tomorrow.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures right around 70° and a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Our rain chances really start to pick up tomorrow morning, right about the time most people are starting their day.
Multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day as a cold front pushes east through the Tri-State. While some of the storms could be a little strong, I still don’t see a severe weather threat with this system.
The rain will taper off shortly after midnight Wednesday night as that cold front pushes off to our east.
On the backside of that front, our winds will shift and bring some much cooler air down from Canada into the Tri-State, and temperatures will fall into the low 50s Wednesday night.
High temperatures will be in the lower 60s the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Another cold front will move through Sunday, bringing us scattered showers from Saturday night through Monday morning. Behind that front, our temperatures will dip again, and highs will be in the upper 50s for the first part of next week.
