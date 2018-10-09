Neighborhood Watch: Water parks closing; state of the child discussion

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is the newest location for the Evansville Bike Share Program.
Since the Evansville Trails Coalition launched the program in 2016, the Upgrade Bike Share Program ridership has climbed steadily to more than 7,000 rides, with more than 3,000 active members. With this new location, Evansville now has eight bike locations.
In Henderson, another sign that summer is ending.
The city’s Riverfront Water Feature and the East End Park Splash Pad are scheduled to be shut down for the season on Monday, which coincides with the end of fall break for the kids.
Both will reopen in May, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The fountain in Central Park is also scheduled to close for the season on Monday.
Today’s children face challenges we never dreamed of as kids.
Here's a chance to participate in a discussion of the problems and possible solutions in areas in poverty, education and health and safety.
The Indiana Youth Institute and several other organizations are presenting a Community Discussion and Resource Fair on the State of the Child.
It’s this Thursday at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
