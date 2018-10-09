Mother of missing woman says her daughter’s body has been found

Monika Roberts, was last seen around a week ago in the Henderson area.
By Kate O'Rourke and Jill Lyman | October 9, 2018 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:22 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - We have new information in the case of a woman who had gone missing in Henderson.

Monika Roberts was last seen in late September with a man nicknamed “Reds.”

Last week, police told us Roberts had been treated for a gunshot wound, and they feared she might have been hurt again.

Roberts doesn’t have any family in the Tri-State area.

Today reporter Kate O’Rourke spoke via Facetime with Roberts' mother, who is in the Washington, DC, area.

Moments after their call, Roberts' mother notified Kate that police told her they had discovered a body.

Kate O’Rourke is now in the area of New York and Lincoln in Evansville. We are told a body was found there.

Body found in Evansville

We’ve also learned the real name of “Reds” is Neil Heiss.

Heiss was in court Tuesday morning on for a case we told you about last week.

Robert’s mother tells us Heiss and Roberts traveled to the area together and were engaged.

(Neil Heiss (Source: Henderson Co. Jail))

