Koth and Reese lead men’s golf in Ohio

Koth leads the way for the Purple Aces, standing in a 6th place tie with a 2-round tally of 141. He started the day with a 71 before carding a 1-under 70 to finish the day at one under par. Koth is just two strokes off the lead. Reese also had a strong day, completing the first day of play with a 145. After carding a 74, Reese finished the second round with an even 71 to stand in a tie for 14th.