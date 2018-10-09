Koth and Reese lead men’s golf in Ohio

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WFIE) - Dallas Koth and Noah Reese are in the top 15 with two out of three rounds completed at the Tom Tontimonia Invitational, which is being hosted at Lakewood Country Club.
Koth leads the way for the Purple Aces, standing in a 6th place tie with a 2-round tally of 141. He started the day with a 71 before carding a 1-under 70 to finish the day at one under par. Koth is just two strokes off the lead. Reese also had a strong day, completing the first day of play with a 145. After carding a 74, Reese finished the second round with an even 71 to stand in a tie for 14th.
Third on the team was Jessie Brumley. He is tied for 37th with a 150. His rounds checked in at 77 and 73. Next up was Spencer Wagner. After posting a 79 in the opening 18 holes, he lowered his score by seven strokes, completing the second round with a 72. Matthew Ladd finished with identical rounds of 79. Playing as an individual, Gab Rohleder tallied a 164.
Oakland’s Thomas Giroux and Kevin Scherr of Youngstown State pace the individuals with scores of 139. Oakland also leads the team standings with a 569. They are nine in front of Cleveland State and 12 ahead of Dayton. Evansville is in fifth place with a 587. The Aces are one behind fourth place Fort Wayne.
Tomorrow, the teams will play the final 18 holes.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
