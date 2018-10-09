ISP take over investigation into toddler’s death in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation into the death of 14-month-old Nyla Brantley
The probable cause affidavit in the case is providing more details into what happened.
It says Samantha Burris had been watching Nyla for a few days, then called her mother, Jamie, because the child “was not acting right.”
The affidavit says the mother and father of Nyla drove to Mt. Vernon and discovered their daughter was unresponsive, so they decided to drive her to the hospital.
Fearing they would run out of gas, they stopped at an Arby’s and called 911 to wait for an ambulance.
Authorities say it was clear the girl had head injuries.
She later died at a Cincinnati hospital.
Detectives say Burris admitted Nyla was not hurt when she arrived at her apartment on Oct. 1, but denies that she or Richard Kennedy hurt her.
Burris and Kennedy are charged with the neglect in the case. The prosecutor says more charges could be added.
Burris is out on bond. Kennedy is still in jail on a $400,000 bond.
Records show Kennedy has been arrested for domestic violence in the past, including a case from May of this this year
