Indiana high school football sectionals

By Jared Goffinet | October 9, 2018 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 6:31 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Football sectionals kickoff in a little over a week on October 19.

4A Sectional:

  • Boonville at Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison at Jasper - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz at Central - 7 p.m.

3A Sectional:

  • Pike Central at Vinceness Lincoln - 7 p.m.
  • Princeton vs Memorial (Game at Enlow Field) - 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern at Washington - 7 p.m.

2A Sectional:

  • Linton-Stockton at Forest Park - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey at Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer at Southridge - 7 p.m.
  • Tell City at North Knox - 7 p.m.

For the 5A Castle Knights and North Huskies, they will get a bye in the opening round of sectionals, but will meet each other in the second round on October 26.

