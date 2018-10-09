Indiana high school football sectionals

INDIANA (WFIE) - Football sectionals kickoff in a little over a week on October 19.
4A Sectional:
- Boonville at Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Harrison at Jasper - 7 p.m.
- Reitz at Central - 7 p.m.
3A Sectional:
- Pike Central at Vinceness Lincoln - 7 p.m.
- Princeton vs Memorial (Game at Enlow Field) - 7 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
- Gibson Southern at Washington - 7 p.m.
2A Sectional:
- Linton-Stockton at Forest Park - 7 p.m.
- North Posey at Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
- South Spencer at Southridge - 7 p.m.
- Tell City at North Knox - 7 p.m.
For the 5A Castle Knights and North Huskies, they will get a bye in the opening round of sectionals, but will meet each other in the second round on October 26.
