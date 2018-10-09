Final Hot Day; Rain On Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Final hot day for a while as a cold front will sweep out the October heat. Warm and breezy today under partly sunny skies along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will surge to near record highs in the mid to upper 80’s. The record high for October 9th is 89-degrees set in 1939.
The sultry, unseasonably hot October pattern will finally snap on Wednesday. A cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through early Thursday. The severe weather threat is low. With the passage of the first October cold front, high temps will sink into the lower to mid-60’s on Thursday. High temps will remain in the lower 60’s through the weekend.
