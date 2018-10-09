Elie Wiesel bust unveiled in Romania to mark Holocaust day

U.S. Ambassador Hans G. Klemm touches his forehead next to the bust of Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, prior to the unveiling in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. A bust of Romanian-born writer Elie Wiesel has been unveiled in Bucharest on the country’s national Holocaust remembrance day. The director of Romania’s National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust joined Bucharest’s mayor and the U.S. and Israeli ambassadors on Tuesday for the event in a small square named after Wiesel in the capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (AP)