Boil advisory for parts of Hawesville lifted

HAWESVILLE, KY (WFIE) - UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. (10/9/18)
A water main break has prompted a boil advisory for some residents.
According to the Hawesville water department, the areas between Madison Street and Big River Road are under an advisory. The areas between Madison Street and Big River Road that are under a boil advisory include:
- East of Highway 60 and Madison Street to Park Road
- Windward Heights Subdivision to Raider Road
The boil advisory is in place until further notice, the water department says.
We will update this story with updated information when it is made available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.