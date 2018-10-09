Architect recommends rejecting bids for LST relocation; timing a factor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New developments in the LST 325 relocation as project bids opened last wee.
This Monday, the Port Authority called a special meeting to talk about them.
The architect recommended that the Port Authority board reject the bids, saying time was the biggest factor and the board agreed unanimously.
As we reported last week, those initial bids came back between $1.5 and $3.5 million over the budget that City Council approved in August. At that time, the project was expected to cost almost $4 million.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke told us that’s to be expected with the first round of bids and he expects those costs to go down as they work on more efficient options.
Architect Darren Morley was in agreement with that stement.
He says he’s optimistic they’ll be able to bring back a revised design to put to bid again that will be much closer to the budget.
“I think based off of some of the numbers that we talked about, some of the timelines, and some of the responses when we ask clarification questions, we should be able to fall in line,” Morley explained.
Morley says he hopes to have questions answered and revisions made by early November. Then bids could go out again mid-November.
