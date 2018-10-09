Alcohol factor in deadly Warrick Co. ATV crash, sheriff’s office says

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - More information has been released about the crash that resulted in the death of a Chandler man.
The sheriff’s office says Friday night, just after 10, emergency crews responded to a report of an injured person in the road, in the area of Inderrieden and New Harmony Roads in northern Warrick County.
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Mark Birge II was riding ATV’s with a group of friends and fell off the back of an ATV being driven by 40-ear-old Chad Grigsby, of Boonville.
We’re told Birge died Saturday at St. Vincent Hospital.
The sheriff’s office says Birge was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
An autopsy was performed Monday afternoon at the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and investigators are awaiting the final results.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.