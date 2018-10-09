Aces put forth gutsy effort Monday at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WFIE) - Playing their third match in four nights, the University of Evansville volleyball team gave UNI all it could handle, staying within four points in each set, but the Panthers were able to earn a 3-0 win on Monday evening.
Leading the offense was the duo of Rachel Tam and Alondra Vazquez. Tam recorded 14 kills for UE (7-14, 1-7 MVC) while Vazquez tallied 11. Allana McInnis continued to play well, totaling 34 assists while Vazquez led the team with nine digs. Olivia Goldstein and Mildrelis Rodriguez notched seven apiece. Joselyn Coronel posted a solo block and an assist. The Panthers (13-6, 7-0 MVC) saw Karlie Taylor pace the team with 20 kills while Rachel Koop notched 39 assists.
UNI appeared to be on its way to an easy win in the first game, taking a 20-12 lead. Evansville had none of it, responding with an 8-3 run to make it a 23-20 game. Kerra Cornist, Vazquez and Rodriguez had kills to cap off the run. Following a point by the Panthers, the Aces scored two more to get within a pair at 24-22 before the Panthers scored the final point on a Taylor kill.
The late rally set the tone for the evening as the Purple Aces played neck-and-neck with the Panthers. UE took a 2-0 lead in the second frame before UNI jumped in front with four in a row. Six ties led to a 12-12 score before the Panthers reeled off five in a row. Evansville got within a pair on a few occasions, the latest being 23-21, but UNI was able to take the 25-21 win and a 2-0 match lead.
It was the Panthers who took the early lead in game three, scoring the first two tallies before the Aces fought back to tie it up at 6-6. UE later took a 12-10 lead before UNI came back to force several ties once again. The defining moment came with the score tied at 20-20 as the Panthers scored three in a row and clinched the match with another 25-21 triumph.
On Saturday, UE is back at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, welcoming Indiana State in a 7 p.m. contest.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
