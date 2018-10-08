Warm again Tuesday, rain and much cooler weather on the way

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The summer-like weather continues for one more day before rain and a big cooldown arrive.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to right around 70°.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but it looks like most of us will stay dry until very late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is when a cold front will swing through the Tri-State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on and off throughout the day. Some heavy rain is possible, but I do not see a severe weather threat. Temperatures will probably top out in the upper 70s to right around 80° on Wednesday, but that will depend on the exact timing of that front.
In addition to the rain, that cold front will usher in some much cooler air from the north-northwest, and our temperatures will drop significantly. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s for the end of the week.
Another cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing us another round of rain, and behind that front we could see high temperatures drop into the mid 50s early next week.
