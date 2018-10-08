Voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9th

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Tuesday, October 9th is the last day for voters in Indiana and Kentucky to register to let their voice be heard in the November 6th general election.
“We always want anyone who is eligible to vote to be registered and to vote. Our process works when everyone participates,” Carla Hayden, Clerk of the Vanderburgh County Circuit Courts said.
Tony Bushrod, Co-Manager of the Vanderburgh County Voters Registration Office, said they have seen a big increase in the number of people registering this year.
As of Noon on Monday, 124,032 total voters were registered in Vanderburgh County.
It takes a matter of minutes to register and let your voice be heard this November. Online registration and text-to-register options are making it increasingly convenient.
Hayden said registering is super easy to do and people can do it online or in-person at the civic center.
Bushrod said voting is a basic civic duty and a right that many people in history have died for or have been refused.
“People are spending their money. Making decisions for them. So they should come out and vote. And this here kind of sets the stage for the Presidential election," he said.
Indiana citizens can register to vote online by texting ‘Indiana’ to 2VOTE (28683), visiting IndianaVoters.com, or by submitting an application to register in person at their local county clerk’s office.
The Indiana Voters app also allows Hoosiers to confirm their registration, get directions to their polling place, see who is on their ballot, track absentee ballot application and contact local election officials.
A valid drivers license or photo identification card is required for registration.
In order to be eligible to vote, you must:
-be a citizen of the United States
-be at least 18 years old by Election Day
-have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election; and
-not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime
For further questions, you can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE
