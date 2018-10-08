Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. gets $675K in grants for Lead Hazard Reduction

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department made a big announcement Monday as they received thousands of dollars in grants.
It has received grants totaling $675,000 in grants for Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes initiatives.
The money comes from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department has run a Lead Hazard Reduction program for more than 25 years now. This funding is expected to remove lead from about 45 properties, both owned and rented, many of which are located in the Promise Zone.
The grants will be used on homes of low to moderate income families who have children 6-years old and younger. The Department of Metropolitan Development, ECHO Housing, and the Promise Zone are partners in the program.
ECHO is providing temporary housing if a family must leave their home for the lead work. The Promise zone is handling public outreach.
“One of our big focuses has been lead poisoning among children because it damages the brain," says Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. Health Officer Robert Spear. "It’s irreversible, and those children don’t get well again. They have learning disabilities, IQ deficits, and they can’t really keep up with their peers. It’s really important to catch it early.”
You can learn more about lead health hazards and how to get your child tested for lead here. You can also call the Vanderburgh County Health Department at (812) 435-5695.
