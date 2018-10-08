USI Falls to #12 Indianapolis in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team lost for the first time in 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference action, dropping a 1-0 overtime decision to the 12th-ranked University of Indianapolis, Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 8-2-1 overall and 6-1-1 GLVC, while the Greyhounds rise to 9-2-1, 5-2-1 GLVC.



USI and U-Indy battled tirelessly and scoreless for 90 minutes before extra time was needed. The Greyhounds had the momentum during regulation, out shooting the Eagles, 17-3, but finally found the back of the USI goal at 1:22 into overtime for the 1-0 victory.



Eagles' sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) took the loss despite a valiant effort between posts. Faas allowed the one goal after making a career-high eight saves in 91:22 of action.



Despite the loss, USI holds onto first place in the GLVC by a half-match, pending upon the conclusion of second-place Maryville University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis match which was being delayed due weather. A Maryville win would move the Saints into a tie with USI for first in the conference.



The Eagles start a four-game homestand to conclude the regular season at Strassweg Field, beginning with Maryville Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Saints was 6-2-2 overall and 5-1-1 in the GLVC before entering match with the University of Missouri-St. Louis today.



USI leads all-time series, 8-2-1, dating back to 2009 when the Saints joined the Eagles in the GLVC. USI, which is 3-1-1 versus the Saints in the last five, split matches with Maryville last year, falling during the regular season, 2-0, and winning, 2-1, in double overtime during the GLVC Tournament.