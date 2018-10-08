Summer In October

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Little change in the airmass through Tuesday with high temps near record highs. Warm and humid today under mostly sunny skies along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The severe threat is low. Highs will climb to near 90-degrees with lows near 70.
The sultry, unseasonably warm October pattern will finally break on Wednesday. A cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through early Thursday. With the passage of the first October cold front, high temps will sink into the lower to mid-60’s on Thursday.
