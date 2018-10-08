Neighborhood Watch: Old scam reemerges locally with new twist

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office says a new version of the old Secret Shopper Scheme is circulating here locally.
The sheriff says this latest one is called Stealth Shoppers.
Victims get a packet in the mail with a check and a letter. The victim is asked to cash the check and keep part of the money as their payment and the rest to purchase things like iTunes and Amazon cards.
The victim is instructed to scratch off the cards and send in the serial numbers to the bad guys within 24 hours. By the time the bank detects that the check was fraudulent, the criminals have unloaded the cards and the victim is left with a negative balance in their checking account.
This victim, lost more than $1,000 dollars.
As always, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Do a quick Google search and you’ll see that is particular scheme takes many forms and is a very popular method of trying to steal your money.
Don’t fall for it.
