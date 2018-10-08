Man killed in Daviess Co. truck accident

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A young man was killed in an incident in Daviess County.
Authorities say early Sunday morning, 22-year-old Hunter Henderson, was sitting on the rear bumper of a truck.
The driver didn’t know Henderson was on the back of the truck, and drove it out on Highway 815 to move it to another driveway.
Witnesses say Henderson either fell or jumped, and hit is head on the pavement.
A nurse was able to give medical attention while 911 was called.
Henderson was taken to the hospital, but later died.
