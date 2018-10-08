A look at the campaign proposals made by Brazil's Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro has promised to carry out widespread privatizations in Latin America's largest economy aimed at giving a boost to recovery from one of the nation's worst recessions in decades. Bolsonaro has also said privatizations are necessary to eradicate the kind of state graft that has been rife in recent years. While the business community has largely coalesced around Bolsonaro because of these proposals, detractors have noted that as a congressman he often voted and espoused views that were the exact opposite.