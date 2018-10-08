The Latest: US, NKorea officials upbeat after meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, talks with U.S. General Vincent K. Brooks, commander of United States Forces Korea, upon his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, in South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, after his North Korea trip. Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un to seek elusive progress in efforts to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons. ( Jung Yeon-je, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)