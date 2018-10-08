Lady Eagles Soccer Rallies to Win in Overtime, 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the University of Indianapolis, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. USI goes to 6-5-2 overall and 4-3-1 GLVC, while UIndy watched its record go to 6-5-2, 3-3-2 GLVC.
The Screaming Eagles found themselves down 1-0 at the end of the opening half after the Greyhounds scored at the 12:10 mark. UIndy had the advantage for nearly all of the first 45 minutes, out shooting USI, 5-1.
In the second half, UIndy quickly increased the lead to 2-0 with a tally at 52:11 and seemed to have control of the match. USI responded with a pair of goal within six minutes to tie the match, 2-2.
The Eagles got on the board at 56:24 on a goal by sophomore forward Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, South Dakota) to make the score, 2-1. McCormick was assisted on her first goal of the season by sophomore forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri).
USI picked up the equalizer at 62:29 when senior forward Ryley Hancock (Evansville, Indiana) found the back of the UIndy goal to even out the scoreboard, 2-2. Hancock was helped on her first tally of the fall by sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois). The 2-2 count would hold through the end of regulation and send the Eagles into overtime for the sixth time this season.
The Eagles only waited 3:29 into the extra period to get the game-winner when junior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio) headed in the “golden goal” for the 3-2 victory. Spicer headed in a corner kick from Juenger to send the Eagles home.
The Eagles start a four-game homestand to conclude the regular season at Strassweg Field, beginning with Maryville University Friday at 5 p.m. The Saints are 6-2-3 overall and 5-2-1 in the GLVC after winning, 3-0, over the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The USI-Maryville all-time series is tied, 4-4-1, dating back to 2009 when the Saints joined the Eagles in the GLVC. USI lost last year’s match-up, 2-1, in double overtime and Maryville has the advantage in the last five match-ups, 3-1-1.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.