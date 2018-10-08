Lady Eagles Soccer Rallies to Win in Overtime, 3-2

USI picked up the equalizer at 62:29 when senior forward Ryley Hancock (Evansville, Indiana) found the back of the UIndy goal to even out the scoreboard, 2-2. Hancock was helped on her first tally of the fall by sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois). The 2-2 count would hold through the end of regulation and send the Eagles into overtime for the sixth time this season.



The Eagles only waited 3:29 into the extra period to get the game-winner when junior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio) headed in the “golden goal” for the 3-2 victory. Spicer headed in a corner kick from Juenger to send the Eagles home.



The Eagles start a four-game homestand to conclude the regular season at Strassweg Field, beginning with Maryville University Friday at 5 p.m. The Saints are 6-2-3 overall and 5-2-1 in the GLVC after winning, 3-0, over the University of Missouri-St. Louis.



The USI-Maryville all-time series is tied, 4-4-1, dating back to 2009 when the Saints joined the Eagles in the GLVC. USI lost last year’s match-up, 2-1, in double overtime and Maryville has the advantage in the last five match-ups, 3-1-1.