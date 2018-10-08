EPD: Teen takes keys to stop drunk driver after crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he crashed into a car while driving drunk.
Sunday evening, officers were called to the 700 block of Bellemeade Ave.
They say a Ford Expedition had crashed into a brown truck, and the driver was trying to leave.
A 16-year-old witness told officers he heard the crash and came around the corner to see the Expedition skid to a stop.
He says he saw the driver stumble towards the grass, and it looked like he was trying to leave the scene.
The teen says he took the driver’s keys until police could get there.
Police say the plates were expired, and came back to 42-year-old Scott Schymik. Officers say his license is also suspended.
They say Schymik had several scrapes on his arms and face from the airbags and smelled like alcohol.
Officers say Schymik couldn’t keep his balance, and nearly fell over during field sobriety tests.
He was taken to the ER, where police say a blood test showed his BAC was .363, which is more than four times the legal limit.
Schymik was then taken to jail and booked around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
His mug shot was still not available around noon Monday.
Jail officials told us it would be taken and posted soon.
The jail website now shows Schymik has been released.
